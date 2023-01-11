Top Gun: Maverick enjoys 11th week as the UK’s best selling film

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick continues to dominate the UK’s Official Film Chart, taking an 11th week as the country’s best-selling film off the back of strong physical and digital sales.

The movie sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from the original 1986 filmalongside Miles Teller as ‘Rooster’, the son of his late friend ‘Goose’.

Tasked with training a team for a mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick finds himself facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past.

The film, which is also available to stream on Paramount+, has enjoyed record setting success at both the box office and on home entertainment formats where it’s clocked up more than 1.2 million sales.

Further down the charts, Austin Butler’s rises three places to Number 2 while The Croods: A New Age returns to the Top 10 at number 3, pushing Jurassic World: Dominion down one place to Number 4.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore climbs one place to Number 5, The Batman tumbles four to 6 and Downton Abbey: A New Era (7), Spider-Man: No Way Home (8) and Bullet Train (10) all enjoy another week in the Top 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 11th January 2022