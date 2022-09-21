Top Gun: Maverick enjoys fourth consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart

Top Gun: Maverick is enjoying a fourth week at the top of the Official Film Chart, still solely on the strength of its digital sales. The hit sequel will be getting a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st via Paramount Home Entertainment.
Storming in at Number 2 is this week’s highest new entry, Jurassic World Dominion, which also enters on digital sales only. Set four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dominion concludes the storyline from the original Jurassic Park series.
Downton Abbey: A New Era drops one place to Number 3, while The Batman rebounds two to Number 4, and fellow former chart-topper Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops to Number 5.
More former Number 1s follow, with musical family favourite Sing 2 (6), the original Top Gun (7) and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8) all holding on to a place in the Top 10.
The Lord of the Rings: Trilogy collection ventures up one place to a brand-new peak of Number 9 this week, and finally Tom Holland’s latest spidey adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home rebounds four to return to the countdown at Number 10.
