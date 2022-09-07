Top Gun: Maverick surpasses half a million UK sales

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Top Gun: Maverick claims a second week at Number 1 on the UK’s Official Film Chart after exceeding clocking up total digital sales of 553,000 after just 11 days. Its strong performance exceeds the previous record set by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reached this milestone in its opening five weeks.

Paramount Home Entertainment will be giving Top Gun: Maverick a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD release on October 31st.

Also holding their places this week at Number 2 and 3 are former Number 1s, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and the original Top Gun.

Lightyear lands at Number 4 in its third week in the chart following its release on disc, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drops to Number 5, The Batman rises to Number 6, and Uncharted jumps three to Number 7.

Another former Number 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finishes at Number 8, while animated musical Sing 2 stumbles three to Number 9 this week. Finally, the combination package of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick rounds off this week’s countdown, landing at Number 10 on digital downloads only.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 7th September 2022