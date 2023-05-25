Transformers: Rise of the Beasts gets new ‘Filming in Peru’ behind the scenes video 

Paramount Pictures has released a new behind the scenes feature in which cast and crew from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts discuss their experiences of filming in Peru.

Due for release on June 8th, the franchise’s latest instalment brings a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

The film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.

The video comes just days after Paramount confirmed that a Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook boxset featuring the saga’s first six live action movies will be available from May 29th.