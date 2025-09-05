EE reveals one-day gaming offers

by

Staff

EE will offer a host of one-day bargains on gaming tech and bundles this Saturday (6th September), including savings on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Meta Quest 3.

The network, which has the ambition of becoming the nation’s number 1 destination for gamers, will also be offering price cuts and deals on controllers and other must-have accessories.

Available deals include:

  • Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Console (White) – £385, saving £45
  • Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console (White) – £435, saving £45
  • Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Console (White) – £630, saving £65
  • Xbox Series X Console – £479, saving £20
  • Xbox Series S 1TB Console (Robot White) + £50 EE GameCard –  £320, saving £29.99
  • Meta Quest 3S  (White) + £50 EE GameCard – £269, saving £20
  • 10% off controllers for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Meta
  • 5% off PlayStation favourites such as PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation Portal 
  • Xbox Series S 1TB  24m Bundle Gamer + Video Data + £125 EE GameCard – £19 a month + £20 upfront
  • PlayStation PS5 Slim Digital 24m Bundle + £50 EE GameCard – £25 a month + £10 upfront 
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Vender Bundle + Expansion 24m Bundle – £21 a month + £20 upfront
  • Meta Quest 3S 128GB 24m Bundle + £100 EE GameCard – £17 a month + £20 upfront

Full details: ee.co.uk/gaming

Tagged with: ,