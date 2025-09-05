EE reveals one-day gaming offers

EE will offer a host of one-day bargains on gaming tech and bundles this Saturday (6th September), including savings on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Meta Quest 3.

The network, which has the ambition of becoming the nation’s number 1 destination for gamers, will also be offering price cuts and deals on controllers and other must-have accessories.

Available deals include:

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Console (White) – £385, saving £45

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console (White) – £435, saving £45

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Console (White) – £630, saving £65

Xbox Series X Console – £479, saving £20

Xbox Series S 1TB Console (Robot White) + £50 EE GameCard – £320, saving £29.99

Meta Quest 3S (White) + £50 EE GameCard – £269, saving £20

10% off controllers for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and Meta

5% off PlayStation favourites such as PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation Portal

Xbox Series S 1TB 24m Bundle Gamer + Video Data + £125 EE GameCard – £19 a month + £20 upfront

PlayStation PS5 Slim Digital 24m Bundle + £50 EE GameCard – £25 a month + £10 upfront

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Vender Bundle + Expansion 24m Bundle – £21 a month + £20 upfront

Meta Quest 3S 128GB 24m Bundle + £100 EE GameCard – £17 a month + £20 upfront

Full details: ee.co.uk/gaming