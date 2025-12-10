The Ladies European Tour to remain on Sky Sports until 2030

Sky and the Ladies European Tour have extended their long-standing partnership, securing Sky Sports as the exclusive home of the Tour, including the next three editions of the Solheim Cup, until the end of 2030.

The new agreement takes the partnership into a landmark 30th year and will see Sky continue as the exclusive broadcaster of all live coverage and extended highlights from the LET and Solheim Cup, including the 20th edition at Bernardus in The Netherlands next year.

Sky Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht said: “Extending our long-standing partnership with the Ladies European Tour demonstrates Sky’s continued commitment to growing and investing in women’s golf at a time when the sport is more exciting than ever.

“Sky has been the home of women’s golf for three decades, and Team Europe’s historic victory at the 2023 Solheim Cup was a moment that truly captivated audiences. We look forward to continuing to showcase these stories and the sport’s biggest stars to further grow audiences, in turn engaging new fans.”

Theresa McCann, Commercial Director, at the Ladies European Tour, commented: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Sky, a relationship that has spanned many successful years.

“This extension is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to deliver world-class coverage to our fans.”