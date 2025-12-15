Westlanders – New Wild West survival game gets first trailer

The first gameplay trailer has been released for Westlanders, Radical Theory and The Breach Studios’ upcoming console and PC title in which gamers are immersed in the hostile lands of a Wild West inspired by 19th-century North America.

Featuring both solo and co-op modes, the open-world survival game will roll out with a three-phase launch strategy:

Kickstarter Campaign (Early 2026): Launch of a crowdfunding campaign to unite the community.

Early Access: A development period spanning several months where early adopters will be able to play and provide feedback along with Kickstarter backers.

Full Release (v1.0): Global launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Westlanders can be wishlisted now on Steam and players can also sign up to be notified when the game’s Kickstarter campaign goes live.

Ferran Punti, CEO of The Breach Studios, stated: “We want to create a game that evolves thanks to those who play it. Kickstarter and early access will allow us to work hand in hand with motivated, invested, and passionate players.

“We will carefully listen to this community, which shares our love of rich and satisfying game mechanics, to tune and perfect the experience before the console release.

“That is why choosing to work with Radical Theory as a strategic partner felt natural, as they understand and support studios through their experience, deep expertise, and genuine transparency.”

Luc Heninger, CEO of Radical Theory, added: “It is a real pleasure to collaborate with the team at The Breach Studios – developers who are as passionate as they are friendly and talented.

“Westlanders won us over in the first few minutes of gameplay, as the Western setting is still rarely explored in the survival-crafting genre.

“We have a true sandbox experience here that will allow players from all backgrounds to experiment with rich, deep mechanics. The idea is to have a blast with friends, as we want players to dive into building, fighting, and resource management in co-op as quickly as possible.”