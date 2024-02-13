Video: Tobias Menzies discusses upcoming Apple TV+ series Manhunt

Apple TV+ has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at Manhunt, its upcoming new series about the hunt for President Abraham Lincoln’s killer.

Based on James L. Swanson’s New York Times bestselling book, the 7-part series tells the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Lincoln’s assassination.

Tobias Menzies leads a cast which also includes Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater.

The conspiracy thriller debuts globally on March 15th when viewers will be able to enjoy the first two episodes on that date, followed by a new episode each Friday culminating in the finale on April 19th.

How To Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a subscription streaming service offering original dramas, comedies, factual programmes and films.

Costing £8.99 per month, the service can be watched on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV streaming box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Hisense, Sony and Samsung.