Virgin Media unveils its new streaming TV service

Virgin Media has today unveiled a new streaming TV box which allows its broadband customers to pick their own selection of apps and channels through a single interface.

Dubbed Stream, the box connects to any TV with a HDMI port and includes Disney+, BritBox, Netflix, Prime Video, Starzplay, plus major UK catch-up apps such as iPlayer and ITV Hub. The box also features voice control and search.

Add-on channels include Sky Sports, BT Sports and an entertainment pack which offers 25 channels in HD including Sky Showcase, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, MTV, Gold, Comedy Central, Discovery, and Eurosport.

Stream costs £35 upfront and customers can get 10% of their app subscriptions credited back to their Virgin Media bills. Customers will be able to buy the box from April 27th.

Unlike rival Sky’s Glass smart tv and streaming puck, which is set to be launched as a standalone product later this year, Stream is only available to customers with Virgin Media broadband.

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “At a time of endless entertainment choice and a strain on household budgets, we’re putting viewers first.

“Stream customers will only pay for the entertainment they choose and can pocket monthly savings on the content they add – it is a truly flexible and personal way to enjoy the entertainment that matters most, at great value.

“Stream is more than just a new TV service, it’s whole new way to enjoy connected entertainment. More than ever, content and connectivity go hand in hand and with Stream we’re delivering the best of both.”