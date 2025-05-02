Vodafone boosts role in smart meter telecoms network

Vodafone is to play a bigger role in the UK’s smart meter programme after securing a newly expanded contract with the Data Communications Company – the company responsible for ensuring smart meters from all energy companies are connected to a secure, robust data network.

Vodafone already plays a key role in supporting this task as the supplier of the 2G and 4G mobile connectivity which allows the meters to transmit data from the home to the DCC’s Data Service Platform.

Operated by DCC on behalf of the industry, the DSP acts as the central intelligence for smart metering, receiving data from meters and enabling energy companies to access that information as needed.

Under its new contract, it will now also provide fixed connectivity between energy suppliers and the DSP.

“Smart meters are central to Britain’s journey toward a more sustainable, efficient energy system — and the Data Service Platform is the intelligence behind it all,” said Nick Gliddon, CEO, Vodafone Business UK.

“At Vodafone, we’re proud to expand our role in this national infrastructure by providing the fixed connectivity between energy providers and the DSP. This builds on our existing delivery of mobile connectivity, helping ensure that critical data flows securely and reliably across the ecosystem”.

Chris Lovatt, DCC Chief Executive Officer, added: “Smart metering is central to Britain’s energy transition to net zero and the DSP is fundamental to the smart system. As part of the transition, it is crucial that we drive the best possible outcomes for our customers and energy consumers.

“The enhanced design and contracts delivered by this new DSP platform will enable DCC to deliver better value for money, while driving flexibility, stability and security.”