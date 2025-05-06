Four Major League Soccer games to be streamed in EA Sports FC Mobile

EA and Apple TV are bringing four Major League Soccer (MLS) matches to players of EA Sports FC Mobile, starting with this weekend’s match between LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls on May 10th.

The games will be watchable live via in-game FCM TV portal to players around the world.

Apple is the exclusive broadcast partner of the MLS which is available through a standalone MLS Season Pass subscription via its TV app on iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, games consoles, streaming devices and Smart TVs.

The second match to be broadcast on FCM TV will see Atlanta United FC taking on the Philadelphia Union on May 17th. The final two matches in the tie-up will be held in September, with details to be confirmed at a later date.

EA Sports FC Mobile players who watch the matches will be rewarded with in-game currency and players will also get a free 1-month trial of MLS Season Pass.

In addition to the live matches, players can access the Football Centre, a central hub for up-to-date content based on global football events, to play each matchup in-game and complete a featured Showdown Player Exchange before watching the action live.

“By being able to watch select live MLS Season Pass matches within EA Sports FC Mobile, we’re continuing a commitment to our players to bring them closer to the game they love, by investing in innovation and growing experiences offered through our platform,” said Lawrence Koh, VP, EA Sports FC Mobile.

“Alongside our partners at MLS and Apple TV, we share a dedication to a fan-first future of football, and we look forward to the reaction from fans worldwide as we continue to build on this moment for the future of EA Sports FC Mobile.”

Camilo Durana, Executive VP at Major League Soccer, said: “This collaboration with EA Sports and Apple TV underscores MLS’s commitment to pushing boundaries, innovation and fan-first experiences.

“By bringing select live MLS Season Pass matches to EA Sports FC Mobile, we’re reaching new and digitally native audiences around the world and continuing to broaden the way we’re building relationships with fans.

“It’s easier than ever to experience the excitement of MLS, our Clubs, our world-class players and our vibrant supporters.”