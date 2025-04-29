Vodafone to deploy AI and IoT tools to protect UK’s National Parks

A three-year partnership which will harness Vodafone’s network to help protect ecosystems has been announced by the mobile firm and UK National Parks.

The partnership will initially focus on the rollout of AI-powered habitat mapping across all of the UK’s fifteen national parks.

The organisations say this will help transform the approach to conservation, by securing detailed habitat and biodiversity data in just a fraction of the time it would take to produce manually.

Additionally, Vodafone will use geolocation and footfall data plus IoT sensors and smart wireless cameras, to provide UK National Parks with real-time, high-resolution data on biodiversity, visitor impact and habitat health.

The partnership will also include a programme of initiatives designed to support access to nature and drive awareness of the health benefits it can bring.

These projects will focus on how to increase engagement with the natural world, help more people access the National Parks, and support the existing 90 million annual visitors as they explore everything the National Parks have to offer.

Nicki Lyons, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer, Vodafone UK, said: “For more than 40 years, we’ve been connecting our customers to the people, places and things they love.

“As The Nation’s Network, this also includes our natural environment. This new partnership with National Parks brings our technology together with on-the-ground initiatives to make a real impact.”