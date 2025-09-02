TalkTalk reveals ‘bold’ new brand identity

TalkTalk has unveiled a new brand identity which is live on the ISP’s website from today and will be incorporated into a refreshed self-service app later this month.

The firm says its “bold new visual identity” has been designed to reflect its challenger positioning in the UK Wi-Fi market and will be seen across digital, video-on-demand and outdoor advertising channels from September 11th.

TalkTalk’s brand refresh comes just months after the firm signed a deal to bolster customer service through the deployment of a new customer management platform from Kraken Technologies.

CEO Susie Buckridge said: “We’re returning to our challenger roots, delivering reliable Wi-Fi for all our customers at the right price, at the same time as challenging ourselves to find new ways of delighting our customers.

“Our new look website, strengthened by our brilliant new-look brand and engaging marketing campaign, are just the latest demonstration of that, and signal our intent to continue to shake up the industry on behalf of our customers.”