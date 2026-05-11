Vodafone launches 5G home broadband service

5G home broadband is now available from Vodafone, part of the telecoms giant VodafoneThree which already offers a comparable service through its Three brand.

The new 5G service will allow the network to provide services to customers in areas not yet covered by its extensive full-fibre broadband footprint.

Unlike fixed-line connections, the service uses a 5G mobile network which the user connects to using a dedicated, mains powered router containing a SIM card which produces a local WiFi network which all of their devices can connect to.

Customers can pick from rolling 30-day or 24-month plans and have a choice of speeds up to 50Mbps or 150Mbps.

The network is billing the service as offering “faster speeds, flexibility and greater value for millions currently relying on part-fibre connections.”

An online postcode checker on the Vodafone website will recommend either full fibre or 5G Broadband to customers based on the fastest speeds available at their address.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director at VodafoneThree says: “Millions of households are still paying over the odds for unreliable and slow broadband that often only reaches 74Mbps.

“With Vodafone 5G Broadband, we’re giving those homes a genuinely fast alternative, at great value, with no installation, no waiting and no hassle.

As the UK’s largest full fibre provider, we already bring fast, reliable broadband to more homes than anyone else – and by adding 5G Broadband, we can now reach millions more.

“This launch is about giving customers real choice: full fibre where it’s available, and powerful 5G Broadband where it’s not – plus, better options for anyone wanting speed with ease and flexibility”.