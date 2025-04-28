A Complete Unknown hits Disney+ this week

Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet in A COMPLETE UNKNOWN. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ subscribers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan from April 30th when the award-winning A Complete Unknown debuts on the service.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Buzt, and Scoot McNairy.

The film has won a host of awards and was nominated for 8 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet and Best Director for James Mangold, and 6 BAFTAs among others.