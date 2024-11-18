TNT Sports renews UK and Ireland MotoGP rights

TNT Sports has agreed a new multi-year deal which will see it remain the home of MotoGP in the UK and Ireland.

The deal includes rights to live coverage of the MotoGP Grand Prix races and Tissot Sprints, Moto2, Moto3, all qualifying and practice sessions, the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, the FIM MotoE World Championship and competitions from the Road to MotoGP.

In addition, starting from the 2025 season, there’ll be free-to-air (FTA) live coverage of every Sprint from every round, plus a new weekly highlights show, on Quest – the FTA channel owned by TNT Sports co-owner Warner Bros. Discovery.

The channel will also broadcast two MotoGP races live each season, including the British GP.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “MotoGP is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting sporting properties across the globe and we are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with MotoGP.

“The championship goes from strength to strength, engaging sports fans up and down the country as some of the finest superstars of motorsports go wheel-to-wheel at circuits all over the world.



“To be able to take MotoGP™ to our free-to-air channel Quest will complement our live coverage on TNT Sports, helping to broaden its popularity beyond its traditional motorsports fanbase.”



Alex Arroyo, Head of Media Rights at MotoGP rights holder Dorna, added: “We’re very happy to announce that fans in the UK and Ireland can continue enjoying MotoGP on TNT Sports.

“Since TNT first became home of MotoGP, they have provided top quality coverage of the sport for audiences in a key market.

“We’re excited that the next years of our agreement will also expand into free-to-air Sprints – an incredible addition to the Championship, and one we know new fans will love even more. We look forward to working together to grow the sport even further across the UK and Ireland.”