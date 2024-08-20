Live coverage of the America’s Cup is coming to TNT Sports viewers in the UK and Ireland as part of a new European-wide deal between the sports and channel co-owners Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

UK and Irish viewers will be able to watch live streaming coverage of every America’s Cup race on discovery+, and live race content on TNT Sports channels.

In addition, a highlights programme will be available on race days across 50 markets in Europe on Eurosport, Max and discovery+.

Beyond Europe the broadcaster will be providing live free-to-air coverage for viewers in New Zealand on Three.

Racing from the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup begins on 22 August with the preliminary regatta from Barcelona with all six teams taking part.

This precedes the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger selection series which will determine the team the defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, will then face off against on 12 October.

Trojan Paillot, SVP Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “No other broadcaster can match Warner Bros. Discovery’s global distribution, scale and reach and by partnering with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup to guarantee race coverage on our channels and platforms, we know we can help bring the sport to new audiences.

“Our new collaboration underlines our continued investment in sailing to develop a compelling content proposition that serves passionate fans while helping attract new viewers to the sport.

“With an exciting sailing offer now available alongside the most diverse sports and entertainment portfolio anywhere in one place, we are maximising the opportunities to expand the storytelling of the sport and its athletes.”

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Events, said: “From now until October, we will be working with broadcasters in over 200 territories, the widest distribution ever for an America’s Cup.

“We are delighted with this partnership with Warner Bros Discovery that will bring the live coverage to viewers in the UK and Ireland and highlights across Europe for Eurosport, Max and discovery+.

“As our free-to-air broadcast partner in New Zealand, WBD will play a crucial role in helping us bring the stories of the 37th America’s Cup to viewers around the world.”

Full schedule of events on WBD’s channels and platforms: