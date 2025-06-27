New free Rugby channel launches on Samsung TVs

Samsung TV owners in the UK and US are getting a new and free streaming channel offering a curated mix of live international rugby action and classic matches.

Operated by World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV, the new channel launches this week in the UK and will go live in the US “shortly after” after. It can be accessed from the TV’s programme guide as part of Samsung TV Plus, the TV maker’s line-up of streamed channels.

The tie-up with Samsung marks the first time RugbyPass TV content will be available on a FAST service and represents a major step forward in World Rugby’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible rugby content to broader and more diverse audiences.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “With the U.S. and U.K. representing two of rugby’s most important and promising markets, this exciting collaboration with Samsung TV Plus is a major milestone in our journey to grow the game globally.

“Through RugbyPass TV FAST, we’re bringing the excitement, diversity, and global appeal of the game to more fans, in more homes, than ever before.”

Head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA Gus Grimaldi added: “RugbyPass TV is a global leader in rugby content, and we’re thrilled to bring their first-ever FAST channel to Samsung TV Plus users in the UK.

“This launch not only enhances our sports offering but introduces a beloved sport to new fans by removing the paywall.”