Watch a trailer for Solar Opposites – the new Disney+ series from the co-creator of Rick and Morty

Disney+ has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming series Solar Opposites which debuts on the service this month as part of its new Star catalogue.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff.

Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

The new Star catalogue arrives February 23rd