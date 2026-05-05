Vodafone to take full control of its UK VodafoneThree joint venture

Vodafone is to take full ownership of its UK VodafoneThree joint venture which is co-owned by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison.

The JV was created through the merger of both Vodafone and Three’s UK businesses last year following a lengthy review by the UK’s competition authorities.

Now Vodafone Group Plc will acquire CK Hutchison’s 49% stake in a deal which values the mobile and broadband operator at £13.85 billion. The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2026.

In a statement, Vodafone said “there will be no change to VodafoneThree’s multi-brand strategy, ensuring continuity for customers across all brands.”

Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive of Vodafone Group, said: “A year on from the merger, the team has made remarkable progress, as we maximise the full potential of VodafoneThree and capture the significant synergies.

“I’m delighted that we will now have full ownership of VodafoneThree as we roll out one of Europe’s most advanced 5G networks, provide the UK’s best customer experience and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”