What are the biggest live sports events for TV every year?

Sports are an integral part of society and something most of us enjoy in some form, whether that’s playing or simply watching.

In the UK there’s a healthy mix of both free to air and subscription channels as well as streaming services offering live and extensive coverage of major sporting events, with even paid content available on monthly, contract-free terms.

By taking advantage of this kind of regular coverage, you can always keep up to date with your favourite sports. Prime among them are the major live sports events that TV covers every year. But which are the best to look out for?

Cheltenham Festival

When it comes to major sporting events shown live on TV every year, horse racing’s Cheltenham Festival is a highpoint. This is the premier event in the UK’s horse racing calendar and it is also loved by many international racing fans. Taking place around early March each year, it sees the sports best horses, trainers and jockeys come to Cheltenham racecourse to compete.

It also attracts the TV cameras, and coverage of the four days of live racing is easy to find on your screen. With top races like the Gold Cup and Stayers' Chase, it is also an event which horse racing punters love.

FA Cup Final

Football is still the most popular sport globally and holds the prime position in the UK sporting pantheon. Whether you like to follow the Premier League, Championship or other UK football leagues, the mix of action and drama is always exciting. With so many top teams, like Liverpool and Manchester United, to watch and so many fantastic players on show, it is no wonder we all love this sport so much.

Of course, the FA Cup is a competition with a special place in the heart of all football fans. It is the major knockout cup competition in English football and has seen many shock upsets in the past. The final takes places in May each year and is shown live on TV from Wembley Stadium. It is a real spectacle and something millions tune in to catch it every year. With results like Wimbledon’s 1988 FA Cup Final triumph against Liverpool lingering in the memory, it is easy to see why.

Six Nations Championship

Rugby Union is a very popular sport with many people, making the annual Six Nations Championship a must-see for many. The great news is that this is another event shown live on TV for people to enjoy. The Six Nations is so good because it pits the world’s top teams like England, Wales and France against each other in an exciting competition.

With lots of tension, hard-hitting tackles and brilliant passing, it really is an event to savour live on your TV screen. This sporting occasion takes place from early February to mid-March each year. The sides involved play games at home and also away to make it a fair battle. While winning is naturally the main prize, it is also crucial to avoid getting the ‘Wooden Spoon’ – that is the award for the team that comes last!

Wimbledon

Another big sporting event shown live on TV every year is the Wimbledon tennis championship. This competition sees the biggest names in tennis from across the globe travelling to the All England Club to try and win the top prize. The main part of the tournament is the battle for the men’s and women’s singles prize. There are also Doubles and Mixed Doubles Tournaments that take place.

Wimbledon usually runs from late June to mid-July each year and attracts a huge crowd. Of course, the best seat in the house for many is at home, watching the action unfold on TV. You can even have your own strawberries and cream for that authentic Wimbledon vibe! Major channels like the BBC host coverage of Wimbledon and make it simple to follow the drama as it happens over the whole period of play.

Super Bowl

Although it has not always had a big following outside of the USA, American Football is a major sport in the UK and Europe. Many more people now follow throughout the season and millions tune in for the big game. The Super Bowl is usually broadcast live as it happens for people to enjoy. Of course, as it takes place in the US, you have to stay up late to catch it in the UK and Europe!

This game is the season’s climax for the NFL around early February each year. It pits the best two teams in the NFL against each other to see who emerges as the true champion. Hosting the game is a significant honour and it brings a lot of revenue into the host city.

Live sporting events on TV are awesome

Whether you catch Premier League games on BT Sport or other events on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports or another service, TV is a real boon for fans. That is certainly true when it comes to the major live sporting events which it shows each year. With all the best action, entertainment and excitement, the events mentioned above are certainly worth putting in your TV viewing calendar on an annual basis.