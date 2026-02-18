Turner and Constable documentary gets trailer

The lives and careers of J.M.W. Turner and John Constable’s are being celebrated with a new feature-length documentary and a Tate Britain exhibition.

Born within a year of each other – Turner in 1775 and Constable in 1776 – the pair used landscape painting to reflect the changing world around them and to bring landscape to the forefront of art for the first time.

Exploring their intertwined lives, the 93 minute Turner and Constable will be screened in over 300 cinemas nationwide from 10th March 2026.

The film was produced by the award-winning Exhibition on Screen and reveals the ways these artists redefined landscape painting and paved the way for Impressionism.

Additionally, the Tate Britain exhibition Turner and Constable: Rivals and Originals is running until 12th April 2026 with tickets available online.