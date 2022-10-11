Why iGaming studios like to licence TV and movie brands

In an increasingly crowded and competitive market, iGaming studios often harness an established third-party brand to help draw an audience – a strategy long pursued by their board and video game counterparts to great success.

Some of the brands licensed over the years have in themselves come from the board and video game sectors, for example Tomb Raider and Monopoly have each spawned several online slot and betting games, but the worlds of TV and film offer even greater opportunities for tie-in titles.

The more obvious place to start is TV quiz and game shows which come with established formats and individual rounds which can often be directly translated into online games, plus they have an audience that’s likely to be keen for a chance to win at a game they’ve seen countless onscreen contestants take part in.

Major franchises such as Wheel of Fortune, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and Deal or No Deal have all lent their names to iGaming titles, as has the Gordon Ramsay series, Hell’s Kitchen.

But while these sorts of shows offer obvious opportunities, games studios are well versed in finding inspiration from a wider pool of titles.

Over the years there’s been a whole host of Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Highlander, Terminator 2, Tomb Raider, Vikings, and Jurassic World games and the line-up of movie and TV tie-in titles continues to grow.

Coinciding with the show’s 40th anniversary, February saw the release of a brand-new Knight Rider title from NetEnt featuring clips and sound effects from the original show.

Also new this year was Jurassic Park: Gold which incorporates characters from the films and uses the saga's iconic logo as its wild symbol.

Such titles are possible through deals with TV & film studios and other rights holders who can support developers with the supply of clips, original audio and other creative elements to create an authentic experience for players.

The game makers benefit from association with a known and familiar brand while the rights holders get to monetise what are often back catalogue titles and assets.

In some cases, the resulting games also get a halo effect from the recent or upcoming release of a new entry in a film or TV franchise – for example Jurassic Park: Gold was available just months before Jurassic World Dominion, the saga’s final chapter, arrived in cinemas.