Will Mellor and Ralf Little reunite for new UKTV series

The BBC is reuniting former Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps stars Will Mellor and Ralf Little for a new factual entertainment series set to air on its commercial channel, U&Dave.

The channel, which was previously known as Dave, is part of the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary which operates a portfolio of both advert funded and subscription-only channels, plus the ad-funded streaming service U, in the UK.

In Will & Ralf Should Know Better the pair embark on a series of encounters and challenges that will test their attitudes on a range of topics while pulling back the curtain on a bickering bromance that stretches over 20 years.

Will Mellor said: “I’ve wanted to do a series like this for years! Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits … what could possibly go wrong!?

“We’re both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better. Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”

Ralf Little added, “I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun. We’ve just finished our podcast tour and I thought I might get a bit of a break from him!

“This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time. I can’t wait to get going”.

UKTV’s Jason Dawson commented: “I think we all get to a point in life where the world feels like it’s moving too fast, so making a show that mischievously explores this through the lens of a friendship that’s evolved (or not as the case may be) over twenty years feels incredibly timely and relevant to our audience.”