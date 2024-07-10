EE reveals July 2024 mobile deals including iPhone and Pixel offers

Mobile network EE has revealed its latest offers on monthly tariffs which this month include savings on handsets from Google and Apple, with customers able to save up to £474 on selected handsets.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone and run until July 1st.
- Apple iPhone 12 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £32 a month for first six months then £51 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £37 a month for first six months then £56 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £37 a month for first six months then £56 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Google Pixel 7a 128GB – Save £306 – £30 upfront, £26 a month for first six months then £45 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Google Pixel 8 128GB – Save £474 – £30 upfront, £29 a month for first six months then £48 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £46 a month for first six months then £65 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 5G 128GB – Save £114 – £30 upfront, £52 a month for first six months then £71 on 36-month contracts on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan.