Yellowjackets season two debuts next week 

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/SHOWTIME.

The second season of Yellowjackets lands on Paramount+ UK next Friday (March 24th) when the first episode will be able to stream, followed by new episodes each week.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Emmy nominated drama tells the story of a girls high school soccer team who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The story chronicles the group’s descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Leading the cast are Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Joining them for the second season are Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

How to watch Paramount+



In the UK, Paramount+ is also the streaming home to Yellowstone and spin-off 1883, in addition to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo and Yellowjackets plus movies including recent hits The Lost City and Top Gun: Maverick.



Costing for £6.99 per month/£69.90 per year after a free seven-day trial, the service is available to watch on streaming devices from Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku, plus Samsung and LG Smart TVs.