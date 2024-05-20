Yellowstone resumes production for November debut 

Paramount today announced that production is now underway on the next batch of Yellowstone episodes.

The series follows the latest generation of the Dutton family which controls America’s largest contiguous cattle ranch, and has been a major ratings puller for Paramount Network where it airs in the US.

In the UK it airs exclusively on Paramount+, the studio’s streaming service which is also home to Sheridan’s Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone.

Yellowstone has spawned two prequels, 1883 and 1923, the second of which is set to return for a further season, with a further spin-off revealed last year.

Alongside news of the as yet unnamed new show, Paramount bosses confirmed that the original series would return for a final batch of episodes which would air this November.

In a statement issued on Monday, the studios said: “Yellowstone, the global hit show, has started production. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the megahit series is currently filming in Montana. As previously announced, the series is slated to return in November.”