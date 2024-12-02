Paramount+ now available on EE TV boxes

Paramount+ is now available to users of the EE TV Box Pro and EE TV Box Mini set top boxes where it joins a line-up which also includes Apple TV+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

The EE TV boxes are supplied as part of pay-TV packages from EE and BT and provide access to a line-up of broadcast and streamed channels, plus UK catch-up apps and global streaming services.

Paramount+ is the US studio’s streaming service in major markets including the UK and offers a library of first run series and recent movies plus boxsets and films from the archives.

Recent highlights on the service this Autumn include The Agency produced by George Clooney and starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere; the much-anticipated return of Yellowstone and Landman.

EE advises that subscribers to the service’s recently launched 4K plan will not be able to watch in 4K or benefit from premium sound options at launch but says these will “be made available at a later date.”

The Paramount+ app was already available to EE TV customers who access their package on an Apple TV set top box which has its own open appstore.

Alistair Wilson, Partnerships Director at EE, said: “It’s our ambition to provide EE TV customers with a truly extensive variety of the very best TV, film, and sport options – and the addition of Paramount+ adds a whole new catalogue of exciting content for our customers to stream.

“The blockbusters, new originals and hit shows offered by Paramount+ will be a welcome addition for customers and easily accessible for anyone with EE TV.”

Since launching in the UK in June 2022 the service has increasingly widened its availability with app launches on multiple platforms including Hisense and LG TVs plus Xbox consoles.

Michael O’Donnell, Senior Director, Digital Business Development, UK, at Paramount, said: “As Paramount+ continues to grow in reach and popularity across the UK, EE TV joins the range of platforms through which fans of quality entertainment can access our rich content mix.

“We are delighted to partner with EE TV to further establish Paramount+ as one of the most widely distributed SVOD services in the UK & Ireland and look forward to building on the relationship.”