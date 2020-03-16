YouView customers can now use BT TV app to set remote recordings

All YouView users will still be able to set remote recordings after BT agreed to make its mobile app available to users of boxes sold by retailers, its in-house Plusnet brand and rival TalkTalk.

Last month the TV platform announced its own app would be axed from March 31st as part of a shift away from direct to consumer products and services, a move which left only BT TV subscribers able to set remote recordings and prompted complaints on social media and TV forums.

On Monday YouView announced that the BT TV mobile app will be updated from the same date to open up its remote record feature to users with a second generation or later set top box, regardless of who the box was supplied by.

In a post on its support site, the firm said: “This means that users will be able to book recordings remotely to their YouView box using the BT TV app even if they do not have a BT TV subscription.”