BT to sell Irish wholesale and enterprise unit

BT has struck a deal to sell its Irish wholesale and enterprise business unit to Speed Fibre Group.

Expected to complete later this year, the sale of BT Communications Ireland Ltd. (BTCIL) includes BT’s domestic network infrastructure, over 400 customers, and associated teams supporting wholesale and business enterprises.

However, it excludes customer base of multinationals, large Irish organisations, the Emergency Call Answering Service, associated employees.

BT has already announced a separate sale of its Irish datacentre business.

Bas Burger, CEO, Business, BT, said: “Today’s announcement is another key milestone in focusing our international business on what it does best: providing secure multi-cloud connectivity to large organisations globally and in Ireland.

“Our Irish wholesale and enterprise business unit, which has been a leading alternative provider for more than 30 years, will enter a new era with Speed Fibre Group.

“We are confident that Speed Fibre Group will continue to deliver exceptional service to customers, and we look forward to working together with them as our future partner in Ireland.”

Peter McCarthy, CEO of Speed Fibre Group, added: “We are thrilled to announce that BT Communications Ireland, which includes wholesale and enterprise connectivity customers, will become part of Speed Fibre Group, marking an exciting milestone in our shared journey.

“This acquisition enables us to deliver even greater value to our customers by expanding our range of connectivity solutions.

“It’s a positive development for the Irish market, providing us with the scale and capabilities to better serve our growing customer base.”