Zen partners with Netgem for TV offer

The offer includes Netgem’s 4K Netbox

Zen broadband customers can get themselves a special deal on a 4K Netgem set top box and Netgem TV membership, allowing them to access Freeview Play, premium content from Premier Sports, plus optional content from Britbox, Rakuten TV and Amazon Prime Video on a single device.

Normally costing £14.99 per month, Netgem TV includes a host of additional internet delivered channels, including Premier Sports and LaligaTV, plus the ability to record Freeview programmes.

Members can also stream selected internet channels via the Netgem TV mobile app.

Zen customers can get a 12 month membership for the special offer price of £9.99 per month which includes a free Netgem Netbox 4K worth £129. Details of how to redeem the offer are contained in Zen’s latest customer newsletter.

News of the partnership comes just a day after Netgem unveiled a deal to power Origin broadband’s new TV service.