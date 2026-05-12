HBO Max lands in Vietnam next month

HBO Max will continue its global expansion with a move into Vietnam on June 16th.

The service brings together top content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) stable of studios, production labels and brands such as HBO and DC.

Viewers will be able to enjoy Oscar-winning movies, such as Sinners and One Battle After Another plus HBO and Max Originals like The Last of Us, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Game of Thrones and The Pitt.

The catalogue also includes iconic franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

HBO Go will cease distribution across Vietnam on June 15, 2026.



James Gibbons, President of APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “The launch of HBO Max in Vietnam marks the successful completion of our direct-to-consumer rollout across key Southeast Asian markets, and widens the reach of our unparalleled content offering to even more fans in the region.”



While the roll-out of HBO Max continues, the service’s long-term future is likely to see it rolled into Paramount+ following the expected completion of Paramount’s takeover of WBD later this year.