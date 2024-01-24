The 1% Club heads to Mexico after securing latest international format sale 

Image: BBC Studios

Hit quiz show The 1% Club is heading to Mexico following a format deal with local broadcaster TV Azteca.

Created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media, the show tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public.

Gameplay progresses from those questions answered correctly by the largest number through to a final challenge which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios which exists to generate commercial revenue to support the BBC’s core functions.

Aired by ITV in the UK where its second run achieved a 31% audience share, The 1% Club has proven popular with international buyers with local versions being produced in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain, Turkey plus the US and Canada.

André Renaud, SVP, Global Format Sales, BBC Studios, said: “The burgeoning and proven success of The 1% Club is testament to the format’s versatility and mass appeal. We can’t wait to work with TV Azteca to bring the show to Mexican audiences and see which of them has what it takes to make it into the 1% Club.”

Adrian Ortega, Director of Content at TV Azteca, added. “At TV Azteca, we are thrilled to introduce this innovative, humor filled, and challenging format to our audience.

“The 1% Club represents a commitment to intelligence and entertainment, and we are confident it will capture the attention of our Mexican audience. We look forward to seeing who in Mexico will join the exclusive 1% Club.”