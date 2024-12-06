Free League strikes deal for cinema inspired RPG Outgunned

Free League Publishing has announced a publishing partnership with acclaimed Italian games studio Two Little Mice (2LM) for its award-winning cinematic action RPG Outgunned.

The game is a cinematic action RPG inspired by classic action movies in which gamers play as a group of heroes struggling against a villain to try and save the day.

The core rulebook is now available in the Free League shop, alongside the expansions Action Flicks and World Of Killers, the mini-campaign Project Medusa, and a Director Screen.

Outgunned is published under the Free League Workshop sub-label for externally developed games.