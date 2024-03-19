4K streaming is coming to Paramount+ UK later this year 

Two new tiers are coming to Paramount+ in selected markets, including a new 4K Premium plan which will be available to UK users in the coming months.

The Premium plan, which will offer 4K versions of selected shows and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, will roll out in Europe from this month starting in France. This will be followed by the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy later this year.

In addition, a new advert-supported plan dubbed ‘Basic (with ads)’ is coming to Canada in April and to Australia in June.

Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, stated: “Our pricing strategy and a market-by-market approach to our offering is key to providing customers choice, flexibility and value.

“The ‘Premium’ tier has demonstrated great success in Canada, Australia and Latin America, and I am confident this offering will enable us to reach new subscribers in Europe, as well.

“As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners.

“The ‘Basic’ tier allows us to continue to lead on value by providing consumers an even more affordable entertainment choice for the entire family.”

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, commented: “By introducing the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan in Canada and Australia, we will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across our global franchises, series and films through our digital platform, EyeQ, alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way.”