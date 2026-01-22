5 to launch two new vodcast series

UK broadcaster 5 is venturing into the world of vodcasts with two new series from Spirit Studios.

Set to launch on January 29th and hosted by the Reverend Richard Coles and Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews, Catching Up with the Royals will delve beyond the pomp and pageantry of Royal life to reveal what’s really going on behind the headlines.

A Night In with Sally Lindsay is billed as “a nostalgic chat show” in which each episode will see Lindsay joined by a celebrity guest who takes a look at the TV moments that have shaped their lives.

Both series will be available on the 5 streaming app, YouTube and all major vodcast platforms.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer and Head of Scripted, Paramount UK said: “We’re excited to step into the world of vodcasts, which offers a huge opportunity for 5. It’s a natural next step as we continue to give audiences greater choice in how and when they engage with our content.

“Our viewers have a real appetite for factual storytelling, and these new podcast series’ open up fresh ways to experience the stories we tell best.

Matt Campion, Creative Director of Spirit Studios, added: “Working with talent like Sally Lindsay on a joyful celebration of TV nostalgia, and with Richard Coles and Emily Andrews on Catching Up with the Royals, is incredibly special – these are warm, witty, brilliantly entertaining shows, and we can’t wait for audiences to discover them.”