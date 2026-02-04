Apple Sports app now supports golf

Apple’s Sports app now includes real-time scores and stats for all official PGA Tour and LPGA Tour events.

Available to iPhone users, the app brings together scores, fixture information and line-ups for a growing number of sports.

The latest addition means golf fans can now track their favourite players through each event with hole-by-hole results and individual scorecards alongside live leaderboards, plus scores from every round during each tournament throughout the year.

It also brings support for popular European football competitions DFB-Pokal, Coupe de France, Coppa Italia, and Copa del Rey.