Alien, Bladerunner and Lord of the Rings RPGs included in Free League’s 2024 summer sale 

Major RPG publisher Free League is offering up to 50% selected games and expansions from across its portfolio as part of its summer sale. Deals are available until July 1st on some of its biggest titles, including :

Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game

Set in the year 2037, the adventure places players in the role of a Los Angeles Police Department Blade Runner and tasks them to round up the replicants.

ALIEN The Roleplaying Game

Taking place shortly after the events of Aliens, the RPG propels players into the vast possibilities of the Outer Rim Frontier.

From the pioneering colonists and scientists to the ever-present Company reps and Colonial Marines, the game promises a diverse range of characters and gameplay experiences far beyond the staple cat-and-mouse suspense and survival horror of the franchise.

The One Ring RPG

The year 2965 of the Third Age and the Shadow is returning. You are part of a company of heroes seeking adventure as they enter the lone-lands of Eriador. It is here that the One Ring lies, a seed of the past that will one day lead the world to open war against the returning Shadow. The Enemy is moving, and smoke issues once more from Mount Doom, in the land of Mordor…

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is 236-page illustrated hardback volume that contains everything players need to create 5E adventures set in the world’s most popular fantasy setting.