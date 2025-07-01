Free League’s 2025 summer sale includes savings on movie tie-ins

Savings are now available on Free League’s RPG range, including its The Lord of the Rings, Walking Dead, Alien and Blade Runner titles.
The publisher’s Summer sale is offering savings of up to 40% on core books and starter sets and 80% off other select items.
Titles in the sale, which runs until July 17th on Free League’s official store, include:
- The One Ring RPG,
- The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E
- Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game
- The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game
- ALIEN The Roleplaying Game
- The Electric State Roleplaying Game
- Dragonbane
- Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying
- Tales From the Loop RPG
- Symbaroum
- Mutant: Year Zero
- Zone Wars, Forbidden Lands
- Twilight: 2000