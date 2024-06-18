Samsung and Olympic Broadcasting Services to film Paris 2024 opening ceremony on Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones

Image: Samsung

Samsung has revealed that more than 200 of its new Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will be used to film footage from Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony and sailing competitions.

This year’s opening ceremony – the first to take place outside of a stadium – will see 10,500 athletes float down the Seine River in designated boats for each national delegation.

Departing from the Austerlitz bridge, the iconic parade will follow a six-kilometer route through the centre of Paris, passing some of the official Olympic Games venues before the ceremony’s grand finale at the Trocadéro.

Each of the 85 athlete vessels used during the opening ceremony will be fitted with Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones at the bow and sides to capture “high-quality HDR footage” of the event.

This will be streamed via a 5G network powered by Orange, the official mobile network provider of Paris 2024 in France, which will be installing more than a dozen new 5G antennas along the Seine to create the first-ever 5G standalone network in France.

Samsung will also deploy the same technology for the sailing competitions in Marseille by installing the Galaxy S24 Ultra on each competition boat, letting fans experience the thrill of the race alongside their favourite Olympians and allowing them to truly get in on the action.

The electronics giant is an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner and is working the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) on the initiative.

Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “In an increasingly connected society, Samsung Galaxy mobile technology has helped deepen and transform users’ relationships with the world, wherever they are.

“Having been a Worldwide Partner for nearly three decades, we know first-hand how important it is to create and enable the same meaningful connections at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We’re honored to be working closely with the IOC and OBS to provide high quality footage that will be part of a series of firsts at Paris 2024 and bring fans at home and onsite even closer to the excitement.”

Yiannis Exarchos, Chief Executive Officer of OBS, said: “As host broadcaster of the Olympic Games, we’re incredibly excited about this partnership with Samsung which will allow a truly original perspective of Paris 2024, evolving the way in which fans will experience the Games.

“Samsung’s latest mobile innovation will allow millions of fans around the world to live and breathe the spirit, action and emotion of the Opening Ceremony and sailing competitions alongside their favorite athletes in real-time.”