Fortnite is now available on Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service

Fortnite is now available for Prime Members to play at no extra cost on Luna*, Amazon’s cloud gaming service which recently launched in the UK.

Luna allows players to stream and play games through the retailer’s own Fire TV range plus a growing number of third-party devices, including recent models of Samsung Smart TVs, with no need for a PC or console.

Players can use an existing controller or Amazon’s own Luna Controller which works with Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook and Android devices and is available to order from Amazon.co.uk*.

Prime subscribers can play a rotating selection of titles at no additional cost but can also add optional subscription services Luna+, Ubisoft+ Multi Access and Jackbox Games to their account.

In addition to Fortnite, other titles available from May include Tormented Souls, Retro Classix: Breakthru, Retro Classix: Express Raider, Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin, and Retro Classix: Wizard Fire.

“Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”