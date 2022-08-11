Amazon’s Freevee streaming service lands on Apple devices

A dedicated app for Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service Freevee is now available for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV set top box in the UK.

Offering a mix of original first run commissions and archive titles, the free service is available via a dedicated app on Amazon’s Fire TV devices and on Android mobile handsets and TVs, and through the Prime Video app on other smart TVs and streaming devices.

Programme highlights include both seasons of the hit Alex Rider spy series, Almost Paradise and Bosch: Legacy.

The service, previously known as IMDb TV, launched initially in the US followed by an expansion into the UK last September and arrived in Germany earlier this month.