IMDb TV gives Almost Paradise a UK launch date

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, have announced that action series Almost Paradise will be launching in the UK on April 15th.

The drama follows Alex Walker (Christian Kane), a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement, and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle, Syd) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña, The Bourne Legacy), or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it.

A second series has already been greenlit.

IMDb TV is available in the UK via the Prime Video app on Smart TVs and streaming devices and via a dedicated app on Amazon’s Fire TV range.