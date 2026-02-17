Amazon MX Player launches on Whale TV

Amazon MX Player, the retailer’s free video streaming service for audiences in India, is now available on Smart TVs powered by the Whale TV platform.

The service’s offering includes a wide range of popular originals, hit web series, movies, and international titles available in local languages, and all accessible without a subscription.

Content from Amazon MX Player is featured on Whale TV’s personalised home screens and in its AI-driven recommendations, allowing viewers to easily discover new things to watch.

Lucas Huang, VP Content Distribution at Whale TV, said: “Whale TV was built to make great television effortless, with content discovery at the center of the experience.

“By bringing Amazon MX Player onto our platform, we are expanding the range of stories available to Indian audiences and making it easier for them to access quality entertainment in one seamless environment.”