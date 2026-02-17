Science Museum to mark Star Trek’s 60th anniversary

TM CBS Studios Inc. © 2026 Paramount Pictures.

Star Trek’s 60th anniversary is being honoured by the UK’s Science Museum with a season of events, including screenings of the franchise’s thirteen films.

The season launches on March 26th with a special edition of the Science Museum’s Lates event.

There’ll also be a free trail spanning the museum featuring iconic objects from the franchise’s archives, a Star Trek takeover of the museum’s mezzanine level and exclusive products created for the anniversary on sale in the museum’s shop.

Dr Glyn Morgan, Head of Collections and Principal Curator at the Science Museum, said: “Star Trek has invited audiences to be curious explorers for decades – a mission we know something about at the Science Museum.

“Star Trek as a cultural phenomenon has played a real role in changing the world of STEM, from inspiring technical innovations to encouraging a generation of modern astronauts.

“I hope that this Star Trek at 60 programme at the Science Museum inspires visitors to consider what might be possible if you boldly go where no one has gone before.”

Star Trek at 60 runs from March 26th and continues through to September 2026.