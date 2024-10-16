Amazon reveals its first ever colour Kindle

This article contains affiliate links marked*. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon has revamped its line-up of Kindle ereaders, including introducing its first-ever colour model, the Kindle Colorsoft, and a “re-imagined” Kindle Scribe.

According to Amazon, the Kindle Colorsoft retains “everything customers love about Kindle today – high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life,” with the added feature of a colour display.

The updated screen means users can enjoy comics and graphic novels plus colour versions of their favourite books’ covers, see in-book photos and images in colour, or add colour highlights to their reads.

Amazon says the the screen uses an oxide backplane with custom waveforms for fast performance and a higher contrast on both color and black-and-white content.

It adds that the custom Colorsoft display “includes a new light-guide with nitride LEDs that, when combined with our custom algorithms, enhance color and increase brightness, all without washing out details.”

The Kindle Colorsoft includes wireless charging and is waterproof.

With its 300 ppi screen, the new Kindle Scribe combines all the features of Kindle with the ability to take notes.

Amazon says with the device’s Active Canvas feature, users can “write your thoughts directly in the book when inspiration strikes. Your note becomes part of the page, and the book text dynamically flows around it—if you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it so you never lose any meaning or context.”

An update “coming soon” will also allow users to write notes in the side panel.

Amazon bills the new Kindle Paperwhite as “our fastest yet,” adding that “scrolling through your Kindle Library or Store is snappy and responsive, with 25% faster page turns.”

It also claims the update display “gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle, so text and images pop off the screen.”

“Customers continue to love Kindle, and are reading on their devices more than ever—sales last year hit a decade high with the majority of purchases going to first time Kindle device owners,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices.

“We are excited to bring our customers a completely new Kindle lineup, including our first color Kindle and a re-imagined Kindle Scribe with even better in-book writing experiences and a more powerful notebook with generative AI built-in.”