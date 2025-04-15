Amazon to hold 5 day book sale

Amazon will be offering deals on ebook, physical books and audio titles next week as part of a five day Amazon Book Sale event.

The retailer is promising offers on “a wide selection of titles for every reader’s taste from the latest bestsellers to hidden gems and trending titles.”

Kindle owners will be able to bag savings of up to 90% on books while discounts of up to 70% will be available on physical books.

Running from 23-28 April, the event also features limited-time membership offers for Audible, the firm’s audio book service, and Kindle Unlimited plus savings on selected Kindle ereaders and Echo smart speakers.

Early deals are available from 15-22 April at amazon.co.uk/booksale.