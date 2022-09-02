Amazon reveals The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power extras for Echo and Fire TV owners

Amazon is marking the arrival of its hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings series with a host of smart features and exclusives available to owners of its Echo and Fire TV devices.

Set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and reveals how Tolkien’s legendary characters come together to guard against the feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The series is available to stream now on Prime Video.

Extras for Fire TV and Echo owners

Fire TV owners can enjoy exclusive footage each week from September 3rd. To view, click the Lord of the Rings banner on the Fire TV Home screen or find it in the “Editor’s Choice” row.

Fire TV owners can also set up an Alexa Routine to get their room ready to watch each episode by powering up their Fire TV, turn on and dim any smart lights to 50%, and play the theme song while the room gets set.

To enable the routine say: “Alexa, enable Rings of Power routine” and to execute it just say “Alexa, time for Rings of Power”.

In addition, owners of an Alexa-enabled device can say “Alexa play music from The Rings of Power” to listen to the show’s soundtrack on Amazon Music and can also test their Lord of the Rings knowledge by saying: “Alexa, play The Lord of the Rings Trivia Game”

Finally, world-class chef Marcus Samuelsson has created seven LOTR-inspired original recipes inspired by the many different cultures and locations in the series. Owners of an Echo Show Device can view them by asking: “Alexa show me The Rings of Power recipes”.