Alien RPG Kickstarter sets new record for Free League

Free League says the Kickstarter for its revamped Alien Roleplaying Game has raised almost $2million since launching three weeks ago.

Like the original game, Alien The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition is being produced in association with 20th Century Studios.

The new edition is based on feedback from thousands of players and is promised to deliver “an updated and streamlined version of the Alien RPG fans know and love.”

Free League says it’s been “redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the Alien universe” and contains everything players need for game night, including abridged rules, character sheets, custom dice, larger miniature-friendly game maps, initiative cards, reference cards, various handouts, tokens.

The Kickstarter ends on April 17th at 9 pm CEST, giving fans just two more days to be part of Alien RPG history.

Those who contribute can look forward to rewards including the Tartarus Sector campaign setting, the Chrysalis bonus adventure, and locations and items from Alien: Romulus.

Thirteen stretch goals have already been unlocked and two more remain: a GM screen design based on the iconic MU/TH/UR interface from Alien, and an Alien-themed dice bag.

“Even after all these years, it’s been inspiring to still see so much passion from our community,” said Tomas Härenstam, Alien RPG lead designer and co-founder of Free League.

“The Evolved Edition would’ve never been possible without their feedback and support, so this Kickstarter has been unforgettable for us, as it has truly felt like we’ve all made this game together.”