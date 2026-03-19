National Geographic Society harnesses AWS and AI to create new cloud media platform

The National Geographic Society is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to centralise its almost 15 petabytes library, including documents, photos, and video footage, into a customised cloud-based media platform.

According to a joint statement, the initiative will consolidate the Society’s multi-source archives into a single “living library” where billions of assets will be easily searchable by production teams in real-time.

AI will be used to transcribe and index footage, including by identifying key figures and creating metadata, while the platform will enable teams to collaborate on video editing and asset management in real-time, thereby shortening the time it takes to move a story from the field to the public

Jason Southern, chief technology and information officer at the National Geographic Society, said: “This initiative is the first step in a multi-year journey where the Society will leverage AWS infrastructure and services to centralize the production and preservation of its media assets,.

“Production teams will be able to quickly discover, access and re-use existing media to create impactful stories about the work our Explorers undertake to study our world.”

Rick Buettner, managing director of global nonprofits at AWS, added: “For over 138 years, the National Geographic Society has documented the wonders of our world, from the ocean floor to the highest peaks, capturing history, inspiring explorers of every age, and building a legacy that is truly irreplaceable.

“AWS is proud to partner with the Society to ensure every asset becomes an enduring resource as we safeguard the past while powering the next generation of discovery.”